BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Price Down 8.7%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $21.58. 23,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 300,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.
BioLife Solutions Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $925.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10.
Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 439.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
- What Do Walmart’s Q4 Results Mean? Bad News For The S&P 500
- There’s a Lot of Upside For Emerging Gene-Editing Companies
Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.