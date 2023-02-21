BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Price Down 8.7%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $21.58. 23,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 300,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $925.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $226,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $226,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,718.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,438 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 439.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.