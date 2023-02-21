Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Receives $19.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSM. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th.

NYSE:BSM opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 101.06%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $432,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,372,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,070,450.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 22,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

