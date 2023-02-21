Blackstone Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,543 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AM. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,657. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.40.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.