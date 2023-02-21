Blackstone Inc. Purchases 105,343 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,343 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 400.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HESM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Shares of HESM stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.98. 88,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,521. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $35.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.43%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

