Blackstone Inc. Purchases 125,941 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 676,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 125,941 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $32,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.98. The company had a trading volume of 282,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,016. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $1.048 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

