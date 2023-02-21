Blackstone Inc. Purchases Shares of 272,637 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 272,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,951,000. Blackstone Inc. owned about 0.33% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.15. 5,563,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,234,347. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.70. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

