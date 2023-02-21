Blackstone Inc. Sells 407,892 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Blackstone Inc. reduced its stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,387,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 407,892 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 2.68% of Holly Energy Partners worth $55,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HEP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after buying an additional 77,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,769,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

HEP stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. 20,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,514. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.