Blackstone Inc. Sells 4,097,046 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Blackstone Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,057,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,097,046 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 0.5% of Blackstone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Kinder Morgan worth $134,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,025,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,818,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,732 shares of company stock valued at $323,008 over the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

