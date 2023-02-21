Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Michael D. Farkas Sells 143,634 Shares

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,552,683.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,884,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Blink Charging Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of BLNK traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,438. The company has a market cap of $600.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,585,000 after purchasing an additional 282,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,295,000 after purchasing an additional 29,917 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 774.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,216,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

