Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Shares Up 3.5%

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.14 ($0.01). 963,861 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 962,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Block Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £7.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Block Energy Company Profile

Block Energy Plc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in the Republic of Georgia. Its flagship field is the 100% owned West Rustavi onshore oil and gas field located in Kura basin. The company also owns 100% working interests in Block IX, Block XI, and Norio onshore oil fields, and 90% working interest in Satskhenisi onshore oil field located in Kura basin.

