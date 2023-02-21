Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading Down 4.5%

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 56,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 86,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$13.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

