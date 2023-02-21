Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 167,366 NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 167,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.32% of NuVasive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NuVasive by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 76.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUVA. Cowen decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

NuVasive Stock Down 2.4 %

NuVasive Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 330,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,895. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average is $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Articles

