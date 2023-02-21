Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $12.37 Million Holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,177,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208,657 shares during the quarter. Nano Dimension accounts for 0.3% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 2.08% of Nano Dimension worth $12,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NNDM traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,186. The firm has a market cap of $592.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.98.

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 766.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

