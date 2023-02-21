Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $32.14 Million Investment in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,750,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,138,000. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund makes up approximately 0.8% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 4.83% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 49,551.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 17,377,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,342,976 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after buying an additional 99,405 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $14,129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 107.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,425,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 737,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 914.4% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after buying an additional 1,023,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. 840,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,422. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

