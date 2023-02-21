Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVW)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 643,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FLFVW remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Tuesday. Feutune Light Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

