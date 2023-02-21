Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1,269.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,532 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,760.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.0 %

ABC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.53. The stock had a trading volume of 342,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,392. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $134.70 and a one year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Insider Activity

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock worth $995,291,216 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.