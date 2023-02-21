Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 54,117 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 514,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,117 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NOW by 839.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the second quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 173.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 60.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

NOW Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.38. 362,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,697. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. NOW had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW Profile

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.