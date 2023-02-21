Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2,536.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 521,860 shares during the period. Boston Properties makes up 2.2% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.35% of Boston Properties worth $40,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 23.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 231,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,387,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BXP stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.80. 209,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,192. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.32.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

