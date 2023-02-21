Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock Position Cut by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,738,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,705,408 shares during the quarter. BOX accounts for about 5.9% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $91,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth $67,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 118.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 341,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,023. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10.

Insider Activity at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $365,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,288,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,231,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 59,914 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $1,733,911.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $365,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,288,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,231,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,394. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.