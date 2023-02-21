BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BPXXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BPER Banca in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on BPER Banca from €1.60 ($1.70) to €1.70 ($1.81) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPXXY opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. BPER Banca has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.64.

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

