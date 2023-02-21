Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.47-$3.47 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.39 billion-$29.39 billion.

Bridgestone Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

About Bridgestone

(Get Rating)

Read More

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.