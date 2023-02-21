Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.47-$3.47 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.39 billion-$29.39 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $22.55.
