Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P lessened its holdings in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,500 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Bridgetown by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,320,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,863,000 after buying an additional 213,134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bridgetown by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,051,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,269,000 after purchasing an additional 796,416 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Bridgetown by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,754,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 275,010 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,928,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bridgetown by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 409,684 shares in the last quarter.

Bridgetown Trading Up 0.1 %

Bridgetown stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 36,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,362. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $300.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of -0.11.

About Bridgetown

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

