Brokerages Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Target Price at $76.76

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $983,261.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,600.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 475,494 shares of company stock valued at $24,308,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare Stock Down 5.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

NET stock opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -107.42 and a beta of 1.06. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $132.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.36.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

