Brokerages Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT at $33.17

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

DXC Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

DXC stock opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,568.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 73,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $913,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

