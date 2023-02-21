Brokerages Set Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) PT at $170.33

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR stock opened at $158.99 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 87.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.