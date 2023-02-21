Brokerages Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) PT at $303.00

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $303.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $268.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.94 and a beta of 1.47. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $282.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.26.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $6,170,896.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,443.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $6,170,896.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,443.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $130,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,678 shares of company stock worth $15,516,298. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

