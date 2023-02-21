Brokerages Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Target Price at $79.50

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIVN. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $121,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LivaNova by 699.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,390,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,751,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 601.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 601,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,587,000 after buying an additional 515,914 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,753,000 after buying an additional 478,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.53. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 0.82.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

