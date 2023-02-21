Brokerages Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Price Target at $55.69

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stephens upped their price target on OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on OneMain from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $44.51 on Thursday. OneMain has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.73.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 78.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

