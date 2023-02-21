Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,546,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 93,355 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $149,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $106.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.88.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

