Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,372,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $136,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 5,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,898.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 37.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 426,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,407,000 after acquiring an additional 117,221 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $12,756,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $122.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $72.75 and a 1 year high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

