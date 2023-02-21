Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,829,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,348,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.38% of Shopify worth $130,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 790.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 352.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Shopify by 950.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shopify from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

