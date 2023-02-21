Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $116.99 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,414,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390,150 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.39% of Manulife Financial worth $116,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

MFC stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Recommended Stories

