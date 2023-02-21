Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $75.51 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of American Electric Power worth $75,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

AEP stock opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day moving average is $92.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

