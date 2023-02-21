Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,548,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $72,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WY opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

