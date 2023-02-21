Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 122,520 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,392 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 122,520 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.32% of NXP Semiconductors worth $123,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $188.46 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $198.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.