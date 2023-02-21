Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 28,570 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,570 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $86,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,857,000 after buying an additional 328,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 403,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,707,000 after acquiring an additional 297,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,944,000 after acquiring an additional 288,998 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $131.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.89. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $145.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.