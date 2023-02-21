Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 48,200 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.35% of Extra Space Storage worth $80,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

EXR stock opened at $158.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.05. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

