Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$195.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$164.00 to C$195.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$203.75.

CTC.A stock opened at C$174.64 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$139.24 and a 1 year high of C$195.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$154.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$154.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

