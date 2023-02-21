Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at CSFB

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CSFB from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.42.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$28.44 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$21.21 and a 12-month high of C$38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.17.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.01). Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of C$279.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6935065 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total value of C$27,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,739 shares in the company, valued at C$128,284.73. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

