Capital Square LLC Acquires 7,399 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the first quarter valued at $80,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAND stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,525. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0459 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on Gladstone Land from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

