Capital Square LLC Boosts Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Capital Square LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. PotlatchDeltic makes up approximately 1.6% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Square LLC owned about 0.05% of PotlatchDeltic worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PCH. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Insider Activity

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

In related news, insider Wayne Wasechek sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $86,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other PotlatchDeltic news, insider Wayne Wasechek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $86,382.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at $591,332.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,187,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,233. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PCH traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 111,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,064. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.