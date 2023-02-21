Capital Square LLC Buys 1,425 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $204,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

WMG traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.35. 229,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,814. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 244.53% and a net margin of 8.39%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

