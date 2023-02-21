Capital Square LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon comprises 1.1% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 114.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 60.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.
First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.
