Capital Square LLC Lowers Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Capital Square LLC lessened its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Agree Realty makes up about 1.3% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ADC traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.85. The company had a trading volume of 133,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average of $71.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

