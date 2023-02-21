Capital Square LLC Purchases 1,711 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,408 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPW stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $12.56. 3,489,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,287,584. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Mizuho dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

