Capital Square LLC Purchases 3,563 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 46.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in AT&T by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in AT&T by 22.7% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. 6,411,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,742,645. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

