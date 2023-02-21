Capital Square LLC Purchases 782 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for about 2.5% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Crown Castle by 111.1% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.91. 322,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,072. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.62. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

