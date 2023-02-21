Capital Square LLC Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,738,000 after acquiring an additional 770,620 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,818,000 after acquiring an additional 652,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after acquiring an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $128.48. 368,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,286. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

