Carroll Investors Inc Purchases New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,375 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Walmart comprises 0.6% of Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Walmart by 398.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Walmart by 35.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,685,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,794. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.63 and a 200-day moving average of $140.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart Increases Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Walmart’s payout ratio is 69.14%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at $39,454,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,454,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,136,749 shares of company stock worth $764,831,345. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.