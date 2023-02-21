Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Achieves $422.43 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $422.43 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.00419919 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,845.88 or 0.27816168 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,516,836,566 coins and its circulating supply is 10,763,183,408 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,516,048,906 with 10,762,447,292 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.039144 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $8,443,085.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

